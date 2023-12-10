Get in the holiday spirit with Tiki’s pop-up Christmas Bar’s seasonal cocktails

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular holiday pop-up bar returns to Tiki’s Grill & Bar in Waikiki with creative cocktails and desserts.

Hawaii's original Christmas pop-up bar makes come back at the Tiki's Grill & Bar

Michael Miller, co-partner of Tiki’s Grill & Bar, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their Christmas Bar, seasonal deals and original cocktails made for the holidays.

Hawaii's original Christmas pop-up bar makes come back at the Tiki's Grill & Bar

Cocktails include:

Santa’s Coke & Cookie made with Dough Ball Whiskey

Butter Beer made with vanilla vodka, butterscotch Schnapps, cream soda and whipped topping

Buddy’s Boozy Eggnog made with rum, eggnog and a pinch of nutmeg

Wintery Whisper Mimosa made with prosecco with either pomegranate or orange juice

Hot snowflake mint chocolate mocha made with peppermint schnapps, hot rum, candy cane dusted with whipped cream

Hawaii's original Christmas pop-up bar makes come back at the Tiki's Grill & Bar

Sweet treats include gingerbread cookies and various cheesecakes. The family-friendly bar also offers non alcoholic drinks.

The bar also hosts a Christmas dinner special where individuals can book a dining experience in the festive space on December 25.

The Christmas Bar is open from 2-11:30 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 11:30 p.m. on weekends and located at the Twin Fin Hotel at 2570 Kalakaua Ave.

No reservations — first come, first served.

For more information, visit christmasbarhawaii.com or follow their Instagram at christmasbarhawaii.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.