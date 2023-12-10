Get in the holiday spirit with Tiki’s pop-up Christmas Bar’s seasonal cocktails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular holiday pop-up bar returns to Tiki’s Grill & Bar in Waikiki with creative cocktails and desserts.
Michael Miller, co-partner of Tiki’s Grill & Bar, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their Christmas Bar, seasonal deals and original cocktails made for the holidays.
Cocktails include:
- Santa’s Coke & Cookie made with Dough Ball Whiskey
- Butter Beer made with vanilla vodka, butterscotch Schnapps, cream soda and whipped topping
- Buddy’s Boozy Eggnog made with rum, eggnog and a pinch of nutmeg
- Wintery Whisper Mimosa made with prosecco with either pomegranate or orange juice
- Hot snowflake mint chocolate mocha made with peppermint schnapps, hot rum, candy cane dusted with whipped cream
Sweet treats include gingerbread cookies and various cheesecakes. The family-friendly bar also offers non alcoholic drinks.
The bar also hosts a Christmas dinner special where individuals can book a dining experience in the festive space on December 25.
The Christmas Bar is open from 2-11:30 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 11:30 p.m. on weekends and located at the Twin Fin Hotel at 2570 Kalakaua Ave.
No reservations — first come, first served.
For more information, visit christmasbarhawaii.com or follow their Instagram at christmasbarhawaii.com.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.