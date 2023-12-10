HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Get in the holiday spirit with Tiki’s pop-up Christmas Bar’s seasonal cocktails

Hawaii's original Christmas pop-up bar makes come back at the Tiki's Grill & Bar
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular holiday pop-up bar returns to Tiki’s Grill & Bar in Waikiki with creative cocktails and desserts.

Hawaii's original Christmas pop-up bar makes come back at the Tiki's Grill & Bar

Michael Miller, co-partner of Tiki’s Grill & Bar, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their Christmas Bar, seasonal deals and original cocktails made for the holidays.

Hawaii's original Christmas pop-up bar makes come back at the Tiki's Grill & Bar

Cocktails include:

  • Santa’s Coke & Cookie made with Dough Ball Whiskey
  • Butter Beer made with vanilla vodka, butterscotch Schnapps, cream soda and whipped topping
  • Buddy’s Boozy Eggnog made with rum, eggnog and a pinch of nutmeg
  • Wintery Whisper Mimosa made with prosecco with either pomegranate or orange juice
  • Hot snowflake mint chocolate mocha made with peppermint schnapps, hot rum, candy cane dusted with whipped cream
Hawaii's original Christmas pop-up bar makes come back at the Tiki's Grill & Bar

Sweet treats include gingerbread cookies and various cheesecakes. The family-friendly bar also offers non alcoholic drinks.

The bar also hosts a Christmas dinner special where individuals can book a dining experience in the festive space on December 25.

The Christmas Bar is open from 2-11:30 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 11:30 p.m. on weekends and located at the Twin Fin Hotel at 2570 Kalakaua Ave.

No reservations — first come, first served.

For more information, visit christmasbarhawaii.com or follow their Instagram at christmasbarhawaii.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund
Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
Kaylee Shimizu
PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’
The state police officers union presented checks to nine Maui officers who lost their homes in...
Maui police officers who lost their homes in the wildfires get more financial donations

Latest News

Japanese visitors take part in the 2022 Honolulu Marathon.
Nearly 10,000 Japanese visitors return for Honolulu Marathon -- a boost to local economy
Malsadas are a sweet finish line tradition at Honolulu Marathon
Malsadas are a sweet finish line tradition at Honolulu Marathon
Runners warm up for Honolulu Marathon with Kalakaua Merrie Mile
Honolulu Marathon marks 51 years as over 27,000 runners hit the pavement
Cutting-edge technology and comfort propel marathon runners to success
Cutting-edge technology and comfort propel marathon runners to success