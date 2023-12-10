HI Now Daily
Forecast: Trade winds to rebuild Sunday, could become locally strong by Tuesday

Light to moderate trade winds wil become locally strong by Tuesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will build into the early part of next week, with the possibility of strong and potentially gusty northeast trade winds by Tuesday. A front could come very close to, or even reach, the western end of the island chain early in the week as well, which could increase windward showers for the latter part of the week.

In surf, a medium-period northwest swell is expected turn more northerly and slowly diminish to just below high surf advisory levels Sunday and Monday. A larger northwest swell is anticipate to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, peaking near high surf warning thresholds. A return of stronger trade winds will generate elevated choppy surf for east-facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday.

