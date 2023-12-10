‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest opening ceremony kicks off with prayers, paddle out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prayers and a paddle out began the opening ceremony of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay Friday afternoon.

It’s become an annual ritual for a contest that’s only run 10 times since 1984.

Backed by Royal descendants and Hawaiian practitioners, the Aikau family blessed everyone involved in the Eddie contest and the land itself.

“He just loved helping people; he was a good man,” Eddie Aikau’s sister Myra Aikau said.

“This event signifies strength, ocean, unity, and everybody loving each other.”

This year, 40 invitees and 23 alternates will honor Waimea’s first lifeguard, credited with saving hundreds of lives before giving his own when the Hokulea capsized in 1976.

“It’s a celebration of Eddie’s life and legacy and what he stood for, spreading aloha, helping the community, and being a good person,” Last year’s winner of the Eddie, Lifeguard Luke Sheparson, said.

Luke Shepardson will try to defend his title against other past champions, including Kelly Slater, John Florence, and the oldest invitee at age 57, Ross Clarke Jones.

Underground legend Eric Haas also made the list.

And 23 years after Tony Moniz surfed in the Eddie, his youngest son, Seth Moniz, will take a turn.

This year’s invitees are six women, including Paige Alms and world record holder Laura Enever.

Lahaina’s Tiare Lawrence and Pipeline champ Moana Jones Wong are on the backup list.

After more photo ops on the beach, the group made it to the middle of the bay to share a chicken skin moment to kick off the world’s most prestigious big wave contest, which will only run if wave faces hit 40 feet, the kind of surf in which Eddie Would Go.

The contest window opens next Thursday.

