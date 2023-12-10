HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest opening ceremony kicks off with prayers, paddle out

Prayers and a paddle out began the opening ceremony of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay Friday afternoon.
By HNN Staff and Keahi Tucker
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prayers and a paddle out began the opening ceremony of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay Friday afternoon.

It’s become an annual ritual for a contest that’s only run 10 times since 1984.

Backed by Royal descendants and Hawaiian practitioners, the Aikau family blessed everyone involved in the Eddie contest and the land itself.

“He just loved helping people; he was a good man,” Eddie Aikau’s sister Myra Aikau said.

“This event signifies strength, ocean, unity, and everybody loving each other.”

This year, 40 invitees and 23 alternates will honor Waimea’s first lifeguard, credited with saving hundreds of lives before giving his own when the Hokulea capsized in 1976.

“It’s a celebration of Eddie’s life and legacy and what he stood for, spreading aloha, helping the community, and being a good person,” Last year’s winner of the Eddie, Lifeguard Luke Sheparson, said.

Luke Shepardson will try to defend his title against other past champions, including Kelly Slater, John Florence, and the oldest invitee at age 57, Ross Clarke Jones.

Underground legend Eric Haas also made the list.

And 23 years after Tony Moniz surfed in the Eddie, his youngest son, Seth Moniz, will take a turn.

This year’s invitees are six women, including Paige Alms and world record holder Laura Enever.

Lahaina’s Tiare Lawrence and Pipeline champ Moana Jones Wong are on the backup list.

After more photo ops on the beach, the group made it to the middle of the bay to share a chicken skin moment to kick off the world’s most prestigious big wave contest, which will only run if wave faces hit 40 feet, the kind of surf in which Eddie Would Go.

The contest window opens next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier
Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest
Kaylee Shimizu
PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational opening ceremony kicks off with prayers, paddle out
Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational opening ceremony kicks off with prayers, paddle out
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting