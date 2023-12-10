Dec. 10 deadline for Maui wildfire survivors to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dec. 10 is the deadline for Maui wildfire survivors to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance.

FEMA spokesperson Debra Young joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about resources and what is needed to apply.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help with basic, critical, disaster-related needs such as a safe, sanitary and accessible place to live. Assistance includes rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, and home repair and replacement assistance.

FEMA advises those who are covered by homeowners’ insurance to file a claim with your insurance company before applying for FEMA assistance. You don’t need to wait for a settlement before applying with FEMA.

Anyone initially denied FEMA assistance is advised to contact FEMA to resolve any issues and can file a repeal within 60 days.

Applicants can visit two locations on Maui at UH Maui College and Lahaina Civic Center.

Maui College will be open until Dec.15, while Lahaina Civic Center will be open through the end of the year.

FEMA is partnering with the U.S. Small Business Administration to offer low-interest loans for homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or completely destroyed in the wildfires.

Those eligible can borrow up to $500,000 from SBA to repair or replace their primary residence and up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property.

FEMA is also seeking property owners to rent units suitable for families and individuals displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Companies and owners would exclusively rent to FEMA for use as temporary housing for 12 months with the possibility of two additional six-month contract extensions, totaling 24 months.

Requirements include:

Properties must be within 40 miles of Lahaina.

Each property must comply with Housing Quality Standards established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and all utilities, appliances and other furnishings must be functional.

Each individual unit must provide complete living facilities, including places for cooking, eating, and hygiene within the unit.

Property owner must be up to date with all mortgage payments

Disaster survivors can file insurance claims for damage or losses to their primary homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA will cover all costs, such as background checks, security deposit and inspections.

Contact FEMA-DR4724-HI-Contracting@fema.dhs.gov or (510) 499-6069 for more information. You will then be contacted by one of the property management companies below, on behalf of FEMA, to lease the unit.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

For SBA disaster assistance, apply online and download applications at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. Applicants may also receive information from SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

