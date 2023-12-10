Cutting-edge technology and comfort propel marathon runners to success

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Runners in the Honolulu Marathon are definitely better off than runners a few years ago — that’s because of the advances in the health field with regard to nutrition, as well as the technology of running shoes.

Ray Woo has already run 40 Honolulu Marathons.

He’s the owner of Runner’s High in Aiea, and he knows a thing or two about technology advancements for runners over the years and how many things have changed.

“Well, I think basically the comfort level of all these shoes, you know, a lot of these shoes and put them on today and go run a marathon tomorrow, where there’s very little breaking time, if any at all,” said Woo.

Ray says that advancements in materials to make running shoes are a huge win for runners today.

“I think just the development of new materials, the upper material, the form, the nylon that you use, all of that, put together makes it so much lighter, softer, more stable, all of the above to develop a much better shoe,”Said Woo.

In some instances the technology has been banned — a few years ago, Nike made a shoe that was banned because they said it was too fast.

“Yeah, there was a carbon-plated shoe. It’s very thick. A lot of big stack height. And the guys were running really fast, fast times. Basically, it was just a Super shoe. It had, you know, the technology to allow you to run faster for a longer period of time,” Said Woo

Ray has been working on a shoe that is comfortable while combining a new type of technology to increase the speed quality.

“Yeah, sort of new technology that’s really catching on right now is this carbon plated technology, which is here, we cut this shoe apart so that you couldn’t actually see the carbon plate. So that’s really stiff. Yeah. So inside of the shoe itself, there’s a carbon plate right there. And if you try to flex it and bend it, it’s really stiff. It’s kind of like those paraplegic athletes that have that carbon plate a prosthetic. It’s very similar to that technology, but it’s inside of a shoe instead, and it’s on your foot,”Woo said.

Runners feel a difference as it propels them off their toes.

“So if you notice there’s quite a bit of a curvature on the bottom like that. And so what happens is, as you strike your heel and move forward to the forefoot, it almost propels your foot forward. So it gives you that forward momentum. So the faster you run, the faster it makes you go because it is stiff carbon plate,” Said Woo.

Ray say’s the type of shoe matters, it could be the difference between a win or loss however for those running for a good time they should prioritize comfort or speed.

“I would say more comfort than anything because I mean 2 6miles is a long way to go. You got to finish first before you worry about running fast,”

