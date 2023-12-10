HI Now Daily
Brush fire closes Kawaihae Road between 64 and 67 mile markers

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police Department said that Kawaihae Road is closed due to a brush fire on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii Island police officials said that the road is closed between Waiemi Street and Emmalani Place.

Officials say first responders are working in the area.

In an official tweet at 1 p.m., Hawaii Island Police told residents to avoid the area.

Officials say the duration of the closure is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

