Brush fire closes Kawaihae Road between 64 and 67 mile markers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police Department said that Kawaihae Road is closed due to a brush fire on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii Island police officials said that the road is closed between Waiemi Street and Emmalani Place.

Officials say first responders are working in the area.

In an official tweet at 1 p.m., Hawaii Island Police told residents to avoid the area.

Kawaihae Rd CLOSED between the 64 and 67 mile markers due to a brush fire. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/K0rVDv9k7O — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) December 10, 2023

Officials say the duration of the closure is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

