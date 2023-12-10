HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bronny James makes college debut for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(AP)
By The Associated Press and BETH HARRIS
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James made his college debut for Southern California on Sunday, coming off the bench nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest.

James entered the game about seven minutes into the first half, with some in the crowd at Galen Center standing and cheering. He missed his first shot, a 3-point attempt. Moments before, he tipped the ball away from a Long Beach State player, but the visitors got it back. The possession ended in a shot-clock violation for the Beach.

LeBron James arrived seconds before the national anthem and tapped his son’s rear as he passed by on his way to his courtside seat.

James joined his teammates for on-court warmups 90 minutes before tipoff. Wearing a white USC shirt and red sweatpants, he took a variety of jumpers under the watchful lenses of a baseline full of photographers.

Students lined up around one side of Galen Center and down an adjacent street waiting to get inside.

James was on a minutes restriction in his debut. He had a rebound in his first three-minute stint.

James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

James was recently cleared by his doctors and USC’s medical staff to participate in full-contact practice. Previously, he had been limited to working out on his own doing weights, cardio and shooting.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
Kaylee Shimizu
PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’
The state police officers union presented checks to nine Maui officers who lost their homes in...
Maui police officers who lost their homes in the wildfires get more financial donations

Latest News

Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.
End of an era: Little Rock Zoo’s last grizzly bear dies
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer the Honolulu Marathon
Runner with incurable disease travels thousands of miles to conquer 2023 Honolulu Marathon
Malsadas are a sweet finish line tradition at Honolulu Marathon
Malasadas are a sweet finish-line tradition at Honolulu Marathon
FEMA seeking long-term housing options for Maui wildfire victims
Dec. 10 deadline for Maui wildfire survivors to apply for FEMA disaster assistance