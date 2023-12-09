With claims that elderly residents were abandoned, fire survivors prepare to file lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four months after a devastating wildfire destroyed Lahaina, survivors who lived in a low-income senior housing complex say seven of their neighbors died.

Multiple residents told Hawaii News Now lawyers are preparing to file a lawsuit against management in January.

Lahaina resident Sanford Hill, 72, lived at the low-income senior housing complex Hale Mahaolu Eono for seven years. He went back recently to see his burned home.

“It was much more traumatic than seeing it on video or anything,” said Hill.

“It felt like a cemetery. You could just feel the presence of the people who died.”

Another resident, 61-year-old Kathy Sicard, also went back and says everything was destroyed.

Seven of 36 residents died, according to management, including 98-year-old Louise Abihai and 79-year-old Buddy Jantoc.

SPECIAL SECTION: MAUI WILDFIRES

Residents are searching for answers about what happened that day when a raging tempest of embers destroyed the historic town. Sicard escaped by driving herself and a neighbor out.

“I left to get to my car and fire balls were falling on me,” said Sicard.

“It was so hot, the handle on my car burnt my hand and the building in front of that fire storm was on fire.”

She says some residents were disabled mentally and physically.

“To think of them being smoked and burned to death in their wheelchairs not able to get out on their own is an extremely disturbing thought,” said Sicard.

Hill survived the fire because he couldn’t return home after leaving mid afternoon for a dental appointment.

“We don’t know what happened other than it was incredibly horrifying,” said Hill.

“There are so many unanswered questions and the staff at Hale Mahaolu literally left them there,” he added.

A statement from Hale Mahaolu detailed a timeline of events.

It said between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., staffers knocked on doors alerting tenants to be ready to evacuate.

Then between 11:30 a.m. and noon, the resident manager decided to leave anyway with his wife and encouraged four tenants to come with them. The company says the four declined to evacuate.

“We are outraged that Hale Mahaolu lied about it,” said Hill.

Residents say management had no evacuation plan.

“They didn’t even pull the outside fire alarm that would have warned people to get out. It’s a systemic failure,” said Hill.

Hale Mahaolu did not respond to requests for interviews, but its statement said that tenants come and go as they please, with no obligation to inform us of their whereabouts.

Hale Mahaolu does not offer housekeeping, in-home aides or nursing care and that a counseling team is available to provide assistance with housing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.