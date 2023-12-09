Urgent need to convert vacation rentals to fire evacuee housing leads to high costs, profiteering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The urgent effort to turn vacation rental units into housing for Maui’s fire evacuees is leading to some confusion and profiteering.

That’s because a lot of money is being offered to entice short-term rental operators to give long term leases to the more than 3,000 displaced families.

There are two major initiatives to recruit the vacation rental owners — each offering up to $5,000 for one bedroom to $9,000 for three.

That’s so much money that the state Department of Human Services is warning landlords not to evict their current tenants to jump to the new program.

Trista Spear, Department of Human Services Deputy Director, said so far, they have only heard of a couple of cases.

“And we just want to be clear if that’s unacceptable, it should stop now, if it is happening. any reports of that nature will be referred to the Attorney General’s office who will follow up and those properties would be listed and flagged and would not be able to participate in this program,” she said.

SPECIAL SECTION: MAUI WILDFIRES

As 2,500 families leave hotels over the next two months, the rush is on to tap into thousands of short-term rentals even though they won’t make the money they’re accustomed to, according to Matt Jachowski, Director of Data, Technology, & Innovation for the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).

“If you were to give the owners roughly the same amount of money they get from tourists, it’s more than twice as expensive as what people can afford,” he said.

The CNHA is FEMAs partner in the initiative, looking for about 2000 units. At the rates they are offering the Jachowski estimates the cost of the program for one year is about $176 million, of which FEMA will pay about $92 million so far it’s unclear where the other $83 million will come from.

“That gap of $83 million for one year would have to be paid through a combination of private philanthropic contributions, state support and families contributing themselves,” Jackowski said.

Late Friday afternoon, Gov. Josh Green’s office said the state is willing to commit to one-third of the cost, its not clear whether that would require legislative approval.

The council has set up a website where both rental owners and fire evacuees can access the program, and also others to give and receive housing support.

“The collection of, of housing programs right now, it’s very confusing,” Jachowski said. “Some of them are targeted at short term rental owners. Some of them are targeted at long-term rental owners. Some are targeted at the displaced families themselves.”

For evacuees not eligible for FEMA aid, like some migrants and undocumented immigrants, the state is sponsoring a $2.5 million program together with Airbnb and the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission — GEM.

“All of the survivors who have been impacted by these fires will receive the same level of services and assistance regardless of their eligibility for FEMA,” Spear said.

After starting just late last week, the state program for people ineligible for federal help has placed 10 families, with more than 400 still to go.

If rental owners don’t come through, they are being threatened with higher taxes by Maui County and the governor said he may block all short-term rentals if not enough units are found.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.