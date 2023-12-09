PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaylee Shimizu, one of Hawaii’s “The Voice” contestants, is back home in the islands.

Last week, the 18-year-old was eliminated during the “playoffs” round.

Despite delivering a powerful rendition of Quincy Jones’ “You Put a Move on my Heart,” Coach John Legend chose other singers to move on.

In a recent interview with Hawaii News Now, Shimizu said she was disappointed but felt blessed for the opportunity to be on the show.

“I was a little bit sad because I felt like I was so consistent from the beginning, from my blinds to my playoffs that I felt like I kind of deserved a spot in the lives, but my friends definitely deserve it and I’m going to be cheering them on,” she said.

From the moment she stepped on stage to sing “Golden Slumbers” for the blind audition to the “playoffs” round, Shimizu captured the hearts of the coaches — and all of America.

Powerhouse 18-year-old singer, Kaylee Shimizu, joins Sunrise in studio to share her experience on representing Hawaii on "The Voice."

One of her favorite performances, Shimizu said, was when she sang Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” during the “knockouts” round.

“I love that because I just love challenging myself when it comes to songs,” Shimizu said. “This song was one of the tougher songs that I’ve been trying to learn for years and years. This is one of the songs that I’ve been wanting to learn, and I just worked at my craft and my technique to the point where when the voice came, I was ready to sing it and I knew the song was so great.”

Now that Shimizu is back in Hawaii, sky’s the limit for the Ewa Beach teen. She’s already got an upcoming performance with Jason Arcilla, her fellow Hawaii contestant from “The Voice,” and is planning ahead for her future in music.

