PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks NCAA transfer portal, College football playoffs and more

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner get into the holiday spirit and talk some of the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks the recent moves made in the NCAA transfer portal, the upcoming College football playoffs and some NFL headlines.

Plus, Cienna schools the boys with some Christmas trivia!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

