HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier
Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport
Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest
Kaylee Shimizu
PODCAST: What’s next for Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu after her time on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
Man, 35, critically injured after crashing motorcycle into teen motorcyclist in Lahaina
35-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into teen motorcyclist in Lahaina