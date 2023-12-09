HI Now Daily
Maui police officers who lost their homes in the wildfires get more financial donations

Maui police officers who themselves were victims of the August Maui wildfires were presented with $10,000 checks to help with recovery.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:42 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The August wildfires on Maui claimed the homes of eight police officers in Lahaina and one in Kula. Their brothers and sisters in blue -- both here and on the continental U.S. -- banded together to give them a big boost toward recovery.

Police bodycam footage from August eighth showed Maui’s police officers going door to door in an effort to get people out of the fire zone. But it also caught their personal heartbreak, as some of them were on camera watching their own homes engulfed in flames.

“Our police officers, our members were evacuating people from the fire, taking them out and putting them in a safe place, but at the same time they’re looking over their shoulder and watching their house burn,” said SHOPO President Robert Cavaco.

The head of the state police officers union says he put out a call to other police departments nationwide for help to support the nine officers whose homes were destroyed.

Each of those officers has already received $7,500. But during the annual Maui Chapter meeting Friday night, they received another check -- each for $10,000.

The money is an outpouring of support for Maui’s first responders. Seventeen Maui firefighters lost their homes as well. They, along with lifeguards, paramedics and emergency medical technicians have also received donations from their counterparts nationwide.

“That’s money that’s been donated from the public, from our own members, and from people from the mainland and the national police union organizations,” Cavaco said.

One of those organizations is Cover Now, a non-profit emergency fund for law enforcement officers. The organization’s president and CEO, Jeff Stine, was on hand in Kahului to present a check for another $40,000, which will be divided among the nine officers.

“Just know that you’re loved and you’re thought about and prayed for on the mainland. This is family,” Stine told the officers.

With that donation, each officer will get just over $20,000 in donated assistance. The officers and their union are grateful for the support as Maui rebuilds.

”It means a lot to know that so much, so many people and so many organizations from around the world are here to help our members, and they care what’s happening in our community,” said Nicholas Krau, SHOPO’s Maui Chapter Chair.

