35-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into teen motorcyclist in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An off-road motorcycle crash in Lahaina leaves one man critically injured Friday night, Maui police said.

Maui police officials said the incident happened after 4 p.m. on Honoapiilani Highway near Kai Malina Parkway.

Police officials said their preliminary investigation said a 35-year-old man was driving a red and black 2002 Honda CRF450R off-road motorcycle traveling south on Honoapiilanii Highway when he collided with the rear of a red and black 2004 Honda CRF250X off-road motorcycle, which was being operated by a 14-year-old Lahaina boy.

Officials say as a result of this collision, both motorcycle operators were ejected onto the roadway, causing the 35-year-old driver to slide forward and under the rear of a white 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV, which was stopped at a red traffic light facing south.

The male suffered critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, officials said.

Authorities say the 14-year-old was treated and released on the scene by EMS. The operator of the Rogue, a 62-year-old female from Oregon, was not injured.

MPD’s investigation reveals that at the time of the collision:

The 35-year-old motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet.

The 14-year-old motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet.

The operator of the Rogue was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.