Honolulu Senior Safety Fair empowers kupuna to combat scams, holiday thieves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city sponsored a safety fair for seniors at Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii on Friday.

Crimestoppers officials taught them how to avoid scams, including fake jewelry sellers and thieves posing as romantic partners on dating apps.

“We grew up in a time when it wasn’t like this. So you just need to be aware,” Event attendee Linda Dyer said.

“Scammers are very persistent. So the victims almost feel coerced, like they have to comply.” Honolulu Crimestoppers Chris Kim said.

“They can avoid it and know by telling them no, by reaching out to family members to come with them through on their errands.”

Another good tip when you load the car with gifts is to do it all at once, not on multiple trips.

Experts say thieves are known to wait for shoppers to close their trunks and pick the locks.

Other tips from Crimestoppers this holiday season include:

Don’t carry large amounts of cash. Consider purchasing items with a credit or debit card.

Don’t wear flashy jewelry or fancy bags, especially alone.

Be aware of pickpocketers, especially in crowded malls.

Keep valuables next to you.

Try to shop with a friend or family member.

Pay attention to people around you or suspicious behavior.

Make sure there is nothing visible from your car windows, such as bags or boxes. Thieves will break into a vehicle if they see something of value.

Park in well-lit, well-traveled areas

Do not buy jewelry items off the street. Go to an actual jewelry store instead.

