Honolulu Marathon runner hits the course to raise awareness for live kidney donation

A way to bring awareness to living Kidney Donation and to break the stigma surrounding it.
A way to bring awareness to living Kidney Donation and to break the stigma surrounding it.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matt Cavanaugh is part of the “1 kidney 12 marathon” initiative and he’s gone across the country running 11 different marathons and his 12th is in the 50th State.

Cavanaugh is a retired service member and the CEO of the National Kidney Donation Organization and he is one of two runners taking on the marathon challenge.

A way to bring awareness to living Kidney Donation and to break the stigma surrounding it.

‘After I donated my kidney, I’ve been doing a lot of running events in order to demonstrate to people that you can donate a kidney,” Cavanaugh told Hawaii News Now. “You can save a life and go right back to running or doing whatever it is that you love to do.”

Cavanaugh has traveled around the USA and even the world. Running in varying climates from the desert to the Arctic, but he says that Hawaii is the perfect place to finish his journey.

“I’ve done a lot of different marathons, in a lot of different weathers, in a lot of different locations and this one is a really special one,” Cavanaugh said. “Obviously, I’ve never actually been to Oahu, I’ve never been to Honolulu, I’ve never been to Hawaii, so it’s going to be magic crossing the finish line in this park on Sunday morning.”

Despite the picturesque setting, he’s hoping pick up the pace on kidney donation.

“We don’t need a silver bullet, we don’t need some magic cure, the cure is walking around inside of all of us,” Cavanaugh said. “We’ve been given two healthy kidneys, most of us and we have the ability to live a full physical life with just one.”

As far as on the course pace, don’t except him to take it easy.

“It better not say three hours when I cross the finish line after 11 of these, I’ve really got to nail this 12th one.”

For more info on Kidney donation here in the islands, click here.

