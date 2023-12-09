Dry and sunny conditions today, trade wind weather start to return tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: With a dissipating front near Kauai, a land and sea breezy pattern will prevail thru much of today. Lots of sunshine with some interior and leeward clouds by this afternoon. Many areas will have clear skies and clear evening. Overnight the transition continues to trade wind weather into Sunday. Another front will nearly reach the western portion of the Hawaiian Islands before dissipating Monday night. Behind the front are breezy to locally strong NE trades that will last thru the middle of next week. Some of these winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph in some places; mostly windward and mauka showers will prevail during this time.

WAVES: The next long-period NW (310 degrees) swell is expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible Warning size waves along exposed shores. This long-lived swell will become more northerly (360 degrees) later in the week. With the strong trades and large swell, a SCA will likely be required for all waters.

