Calling all keiki on Maui: Lahaina’s popular ‘Snow Zone’ is back, but in a new location

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A chance for keiki on Maui to experience a real-life winter wonderland of snow: The popular “Snow Zone” returns to Lahaina this year!

Keiki 12 years and younger will get a chance to play in the snow and also decorate cookies baked from the culinary students at Lahainaluna High School.

With downtown Lahaina still closed, the free event will instead be at Royal Lahaina Resort in Kaanapali.

It’ll be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Free parking is available at Whalers Village. The Kaanapali shuttle will offer a free ride to the Royal Lahaina Resort and back. Click here for the trolley schedule.

Organizers will have 5,000 pounds of flaked ice for the snow zone.

Contact theo@lahainarestoration.org for more information.

