HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Calling all keiki on Maui: Lahaina’s popular ‘Snow Zone’ is back, but in a new location

Lahaina "Snow Zone"
Lahaina "Snow Zone"(Lahaina Restoration Foundation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A chance for keiki on Maui to experience a real-life winter wonderland of snow: The popular “Snow Zone” returns to Lahaina this year!

Keiki 12 years and younger will get a chance to play in the snow and also decorate cookies baked from the culinary students at Lahainaluna High School.

With downtown Lahaina still closed, the free event will instead be at Royal Lahaina Resort in Kaanapali.

It’ll be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Free parking is available at Whalers Village. The Kaanapali shuttle will offer a free ride to the Royal Lahaina Resort and back. Click here for the trolley schedule.

Organizers will have 5,000 pounds of flaked ice for the snow zone.

Contact theo@lahainarestoration.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Brown (left) and Hailey Dandurand (right)
After family’s emotional testimony, pair of killers in ‘heinous’ North Shore murder sentenced
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Marking 82 years since Pearl Harbor attack, Hawaii remembers ‘legacy of hope’ left behind
Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who has been missing for three days near the Pali...
Hiker who was missing for 3 days found alive but injured near Pali Notches trail
The man charged in the hit-and-run death of a McKinley High School student turned himself in...
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run of teen turns himself in

Latest News

Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest
The ruins at Hale Mahaolu Eono.
With claims that elderly residents were abandoned, fire survivors prepare to file lawsuit
Some 850 Lahaina evacuees will move out of three Kaanapali hotels starting Wednesday into...
Urgent need to convert vacation rentals to fire evacuee housing leads to high costs, profiteering
Officials said the suspicious item was identified as a .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of...
TSA discovers anti-aircraft ammunition in checked bag at Honolulu airport