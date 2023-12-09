HI Now Daily
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting

Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting
Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting(WTVG)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation following an early morning shooting in Kalihi, police said.

Police officials say the incident occurred in Honolulu just after 1 a.m. on School Street.

HPD said an adult male suspect, 25, was arrested after assaulting the victim, who was 69 years old. The suspect was later positively identified at the scene and arrested without incident.

Authorities say the two victims, a 69-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, are in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

