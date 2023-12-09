Attempted murder investigation launched after early morning Kalihi shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation following an early morning shooting in Kalihi, police said.

Police officials say the incident occurred in Honolulu just after 1 a.m. on School Street.

HPD said an adult male suspect, 25, was arrested after assaulting the victim, who was 69 years old. The suspect was later positively identified at the scene and arrested without incident.

Authorities say the two victims, a 69-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, are in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.