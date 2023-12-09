HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi-truck crash in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called around 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 5100 block of state Route 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi-truck overturned and the woman who was driving was killed.

“All we can determine is the vehicle left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet before overcorrecting, struck an embankment and then overturned,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective Sgt. Michael Mullins said.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post, of Danville, just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway and overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

People worked to gather up the lumber and also helped in other ways.

“So the Amish community actually arrived on scene and offered resources to clean up the debris, and offered baked goods and coffee for first responders,” Mullins said.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway before reopening it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Brown (left) and Hailey Dandurand (right)
After family’s emotional testimony, pair of killers in ‘heinous’ North Shore murder sentenced
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Marking 82 years since Pearl Harbor attack, Hawaii remembers ‘legacy of hope’ left behind
Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who has been missing for three days near the Pali...
Hiker who was missing for 3 days found alive but injured near Pali Notches trail
The man charged in the hit-and-run death of a McKinley High School student turned himself in...
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run of teen turns himself in

Latest News

It was an emotional day at the sentencing hearing for the 2021 high school mass shooter. (CNN,...
Families speak at sentencing for school shooter
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security in the weeks after the wildfire, but not...
Maui mayor’s enhanced security detail could be paid for using federal, wildfire fund
As the holiday season approaches, many native Hawaiians and locals are making time to...
Advocates push for more understanding, recognition of Native Hawaiian holidays
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was provided extra security from out-of-state investigators in the...
Maui Mayor's security in the weeks after wildfire may be paid for using money meant for victims