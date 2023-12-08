U.S., South Korea celebrate 70-year alliance to preserve peace in the Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many gather to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, it’s a reminder the fight for democracy and freedom continues in the Pacific.

This year, special events in Hawaii and South Korea marked the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea Mutual Defense Treaty -- a U.S. promise to defend South Korea against external aggression, establish a military presence in South Korea, and promote peace and freedom in the region.

The alliance was forged out of the Korean War in 1953, after the U.S.-led United Nations Command, China, and North Korea signed an armistice agreement to end fighting.

Military and government leaders gathered in Waikiki this week to renew that commitment and honored the Korean War veterans who started it all.

“The alliance is important, because we have to look out for one another in a dangerous world. But it is extended beyond that kind of military relationship. And you’ve become family,” said Gov. Josh Green in a speech to attendees.

A family that helps each other -- whether its a $2 million donation to the Maui fire relief efforts or a fleet of missile destroyers when North Korea launched its spy satellite.

“That force was in place in advance of that launch should it have been an air continental ballistic missile or some form to threaten the Republic of Korea, the United States or Japan. Now, nobody knew that but that was based on our comparative assessment, that the intelligence was there for a launch, and we ought to be in place to defend our nations,” said Admiral John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in his address.

America’s largest overseas military base is actually Camp Humphreys in Korea, 40 miles south of Seoul and just 60 miles from the Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea.

About 28,500 U.S. military members live on the peninsula serving alongside Korean allies, preparing for any threat.

“We do that daily through intense training. And that revolves around everything from decontamination, reconnaissance, exploitation of sensitive sites,” said Lt. Col. Raul Salinas III, Commander for the 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosives (CBRNE) Battalion of U.S. Forces Korea.

“We get together, conduct PT, have fun, and really challenge each other to be better at our technical and tactical skills,” he said.

From military to museum -- an exhibition at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History credits the alliance for deterring conflict and helping South Korea’s successm from war time to South Korea’s historic trilateral summit this summer with the U.S. and Japan.

“I admit there are critics that don’t like that the United States can affect Korea’s, influence Korea’s policy a lot, however, when we broaden the scope such as trade or diplomacy, we are actually on the same level, we compete with each other especially in terms of trade,” said manager Yeom Kyeong-hwa, through an interpreter.

“There has been a lot of ups and downs between two countries. However the core value of two countries relations always goes back to anti communist authoritarian regime we fought against together,” he said.

A sentiment echoed every October on Korea’s National Day and Armed Forces Day.

“Korea will maintain democracy, free market economy, human rights and rule of law,” said Consul General Seo Young Lee.

“Freedom is not free,” added Admiral Aquilino. “Those brave veterans who served during the Korean War. So we owe it to them. We owe it to the alliance, we owe it to the people of South Korea. And we owe it to our nation.”

Technically, the Korean Peninsula is still in a state of war, because a formal peace treaty was never signed.

Another reason -- experts say --- the alliance is worth celebrating and protecting.

