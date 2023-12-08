HI Now Daily
United Airlines turns Maui college into North Pole for Lahaina keiki

United Airlines helping Lahaina keiki
United Airlines helping Lahaina keiki(United Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Disney characters and super-heroes spread cheer to nearly 150 children impacted by the Lahaina wildfires.

United Airlines transformed Maui College into the North Pole.

Workers handed out backpacks with gifts and Santa even made an appearance.

“It’s pretty amazing from watching the kids when they first come in, and their eyes light up and they see Moana, and they see all these characters and just the love that they’re being surrounded by because this is done out of a sense of community,” said Jamie Young, United Airlines’ Hawaii director.

United usually holds their annual fantasy flight on Oahu but this year the carrier said they said it was important they bring some much needed joy to the Valley Isle.

