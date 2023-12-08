Taylor Swift’s surprising connection to University of Hawaii football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world just can’t get enough of the new found romance between megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce.

Hawaii can’t seem to “shake it off” either, especially now that the singer has an interesting connection to the islands.

He’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL and she’s one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, but this “Love Story” takes an interesting detour in Honolulu. Taylor’s dad, Scott, took an interest in her new flame’s sport.

As explained in an episode of Travis and his brother Jason’s podcast New Heights.

“He played college ball, I believe, a year at Hawaii and then a year or two or I forget how long he was at Delaware, but I think he was a linebacker, linebacker turned center.” Travis said in an episode of his podcast.

After UH posted a roster picture confirming Swift was on a team, there was still a “blank space” left in everyone’s curiosity.

Chester Sebastian and the crew at Old Queen Street Stadium look to preserve and honor the sports history of the islands.

So they took a look at the picture to see what they could find out.

“From this era of looking at, It looks like it’s from probably the seventies.” Sebastian told Hawaii News Now.

1970 to be exact, where Swift played a single season under head coach Dave Holmes.

At that time, they weren’t even the Rainbow Warriors yet — they were the Green Machine.

“Yeah, the Green Machine came from I believe a couple players like Levi Stanley, you know, they’d be heading down the field and they were essentially like a well oiled machine.” Sebastian said.

They didn’t have the iconic Hawaii colors yet either.

The team dawned gold helmets with a green center stripe in the seventies.

“This is something that Mr. Swift would have worn during that time.”

Now despite Papa Swift not spending much time in the islands, its the small hidden connections that make this place and the home team special.

‘What we want to do in the museum is we wanted to really honor our ancestors,” Sebastian said. “So, showing this picture of Taylor Swift and her dad plays into that part of really honoring that story of her and her dad.”

