School facilities executive departs after half-billion dollar in projects due to lapse

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education plans to cancel nearly a half a billion dollars in construction projects across the state because it wasn’t able to get them before the deadlines to spend the money.

It’s news that has lawmakers angry, the school board taking action, and apparently cost one top schools executive his job.

Keeping up with the maintenance and construction needs of hundreds of schools has been a chronic problem for decades, but now the Board of Education has set it as a priority, including holding leaders accountable.

DOE’s list of construction projects, that were approved by the legislature, but will expire adds up to $465,996,405.

When it was circulated by House Speaker Scott Saiki, House Education Chair Justin Woodson said he and other lawmakers were stunned.

“Many of these projects are specific to health and safety,” Woodson said. “And so how can we better ensure that we are meeting the needs the physical needs of the school so that safe learning can happen in these spaces.”

It’s not clear if the legislators’ frustration caused it, but the Department of Education’s lead executive on school facilities, Assistant Superintendent Randall Tanaka, was relieved of his position Wednesday. One source said Superintendent Keith Hayashi decided new leadership was necessary.

Hayashi would not confirm that when asked if he could explain Tanaka’s departure.

“I’m sorry, those are personal issues,” Hayashi said. “So I’m not at liberty to discuss.”

But at the school board Thursday, members received a last minute proposal to put optimizing facilities on the superintendent’s list of top goals on which he will be evaluated.

New School Board Chair Warren Haruki endorsed the proposal.

“I see it as a plus to have it stated as a specific targeted goal of the superintendent, because it is going to encompass virtually every campus at some point in time,” Haruki said. “And the rewards, if we should be able to execute are going to be great for our students. We have not been quick enough or responsive enough to put in the project spend the money.”

Some members expressed concern about the haste of the proposal and a detailed process attached to it.

It was also unclear how Hayashi would be judged under the concept.

Member Lauren Moriarty asked Hayashi directly: “If you achieved this targeted goal for you this year, for you personally, what would success look Like?” she asked.

Hayashi said the first step would be collecting data and input from stakeholders.

“Gather the information that we need to be able assess where we are and then to create that plan moving forward, which we currently don’t have,” he conceded.

The board’s Human Resource Committee approved the new goal, which will have another hearing and a vote by the full board as part of a plan to evaluate Hayashi.

Woodson would not comment directly on the board action, but said, “We need to deconstruct the entirety of the system, and then reconstruct it back together in a way that makes things more fluid.”

He said the DOE should look at the example of the University of Hawaii, which has used creative and more efficient bidding processes to get projects done on time and within budget.

The same BOE committee also rejected a proposal to raise Hayashi’s salary from $240,000 to the maximum $250,000, expressing concern about how a mid-contract pay raise would look in the face of other budget issues for the department and the state.

