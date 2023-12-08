HI Now Daily
Schager's transfer sparks discussion about future of UH football in age of NIL

Quarterback Brayden Schaeger surprised Rainbow Warrior fans this week with a stunning announcement to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Quarterback Brayden Schager surprised Rainbow Warrior fans this week with a stunning announcement to enter the NCAA transfer portal and as transfers increase in college football, questions are growing on what this new era could signal for the future of University of Hawaii football.

Former Rainbow Warriors head coach June Jones says Schager’s decision to transfer is only emblematic of the current college football landscape.

”It’s kind of like NFL free agency basically,” Jones said. “I am happy the players are getting something out of it. The unfortunate part is the NCAA kind of reduced the regulations to create the problem.”

The sport is seeing more transfers than ever before.

ESPN reports more than a thousand players entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday alone, moves fueled by Name, Image, and likeness or NIL deals that allow student athletes to be paid.

While Power 5 programs reap the rewards, Jones says NIL means other schools must constantly recruit their own players.

”I think it’s gonna hurt the have nots, which is the Fresnos, the San Joses, Hawaiis,” Jones said. “I always felt there was 14 to 16 top D1 players right here in Hawaii. Well, it’s gonna be hard to even keep them because they’re gonna get paid to go somewhere else.”

Veteran sports columnist Dave Reardon says the age of NIL heightens the need for non-power 5 schools, like UH, to build their base of financial donors.

”Maybe Hawaii’s lack of resources is more exposed, then it was before and makes things, for lack of a better word, dangerous than they were before,” Reardon said. “But if you don’t have big time booster money now, it’s probably even more difficult to maintain a program.”

Strong boosters and Jones adds a top quarterback is just as critical.

Now more than ever, it’s on these teams to build a system that attracts top talent and provides a shot at pro football.

”It was by design that we had the ability to get you an NFL camp, same thing with quarterbacks and receivers,” Jones said.

“I think that’s the same formula that Timmy is using and has to use is to create an atmosphere for kids to make it to the next level and the offense that you run allows that to happen.”

