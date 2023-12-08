HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier

The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline, but there are no easy options for those now on the shoreline.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A North Shore homeowner accused of creating an illegal erosion barrier, after being warned previously, is facing a hefty fine by the state.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources fined Josh VanEmmerik $77,000 dollars for erosion control violations after workers were seen digging a trench and filling it with tubes of sand on his Pupukea-Paumalu Beach Lots property.

BLNR says these measures were not authorized.

Last year, VanEmmerik was ordered to remove a concrete barrier he poured on the berm behind his home. While he agreed to remove the concrete, it came with a request.

In a letter obtained by Hawaii News Now, Van Emmerik’s attorneys asked the DLNR to approve an emergency barrier, like a so-called sand burrito, for one year, after he takes down the wall. There was no immediate word on what the DLNR planned to do with Van Emmerik’s request.

Meanwhile, DLNR said for the past three years it has not renewed or issued any temporary emergency violations for beach erosion control.

According to the DNLR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands, many owners continue to install unauthorized erosion control structures without DLNR consent.

“The beaches of Oahu’s north shore bring residents and visitors out to support economic activities, which are key for the north shore,” said OCCL Administrator Michael Cain. “The beaches are held in public trust by the state for the people of the Hawaii. It is DLNR’s responsibility to protect these resources.”

Van Emmerik has 90 days to pay the fine.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Brown (left) and Hailey Dandurand (right)
After family’s emotional testimony, pair of killers in ‘heinous’ North Shore murder sentenced
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Marking 82 years since Pearl Harbor attack, Hawaii remembers ‘legacy of hope’ left behind
William Vannasap was a high school senior when he was severely injured in a car crash caused...
GRAPHIC: Student severely injured in ‘promposal’ gone wrong files $1 million claim
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors
Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who has been missing for three days near the Pali...
Hiker who was missing for 3 days found alive but injured near Pali Notches trail

Latest News

Honolulu Marathon
Tens of thousands of runners gear up for 2023 Honolulu Marathon
Former Asst. Superintendent Randall Tanaka
School facilities executive departs after half-billion dollar in projects due to lapse
Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Leoda's Kitchen and Pie Shop in Olowalu.
Nearly 4 months after the wildfires, a beloved bakery reopens in West Maui