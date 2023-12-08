North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A North Shore homeowner accused of creating an illegal erosion barrier, after being warned previously, is facing a hefty fine by the state.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources fined Josh VanEmmerik $77,000 dollars for erosion control violations after workers were seen digging a trench and filling it with tubes of sand on his Pupukea-Paumalu Beach Lots property.

BLNR says these measures were not authorized.

Last year, VanEmmerik was ordered to remove a concrete barrier he poured on the berm behind his home. While he agreed to remove the concrete, it came with a request.

In a letter obtained by Hawaii News Now, Van Emmerik’s attorneys asked the DLNR to approve an emergency barrier, like a so-called sand burrito, for one year, after he takes down the wall. There was no immediate word on what the DLNR planned to do with Van Emmerik’s request.

Meanwhile, DLNR said for the past three years it has not renewed or issued any temporary emergency violations for beach erosion control.

According to the DNLR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands, many owners continue to install unauthorized erosion control structures without DLNR consent.

“The beaches of Oahu’s north shore bring residents and visitors out to support economic activities, which are key for the north shore,” said OCCL Administrator Michael Cain. “The beaches are held in public trust by the state for the people of the Hawaii. It is DLNR’s responsibility to protect these resources.”

Van Emmerik has 90 days to pay the fine.

