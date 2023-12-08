Nearly 4 months after the wildfires, a beloved bakery reopens in West Maui

OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly four months after the wildfires, Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop in West Maui has finally reopened.

Even though the famous restaurant in Olowalu was not destroyed in the inferno, it still suffered great loss.

The reopening on Thursday began with a blessing and giving thanks.

It was a reunion of sorts where kupuna were invited as special guests. Some of them even got emotional.

Wanda Kitaguchi, 92, lost her home in Wahikuli in the August fires. She says she loves Leoda’s not just for their ono food and delicious pies, she says they make her feel special.

“They are so friendly. And they give us loving support for Lahaina kupuna senior group. We appreciate them very much,” Kitaguchi said.

“We’re just excited to bring our staff back. A lot of them have been out of work for a few months. So, we’re just really excited. Happy to be serving the community again and bringing our pies back. I know everyone missed their pies,” said General Manager Kylee Okazaki.

The owners also own Old Lahaina Luau, Star Noodle and Aloha Mixed Plate. All have been closed since the fires. They say out of their 400 employees, 200 of them lost their homes.

“It’s been really important for us to honor the community, what the community needs, to grieve, to recover,” co-owner Michael Moore said. “It’s been a rough four months. So, it feels good to have something positive.”

The reason it took so long to reopen is because Leoda’s central kitchen is in Lahaina and it was damaged in the fire.

“When we decided to reopen, we wanted to make sure that we keep the branding of Leoda’s, what it is. So, sandwiches and those pies. And it did take us a little bit longer,” said Director of Public and Cultural Relations Kawika Freitas. “So, we’ve made a smaller crew come in earlier and prepare that here, which isn’t as big as we would like it. So, our volume of what we have available is a little bit less.”

They say it will take time to get fully operational again. But until then, they want everyone to know that they are open for business.

