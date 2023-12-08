Man charged in deadly hit-and-run of teen turns himself in
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death of a McKinley High School student turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.
Hawaii News Now’s cameras captured 46-year-old Mitchel Miyashiro as his attorney dropped him off.
This comes after he was charged by information charging on Tuesday and a bench warrant went out for his arrest.
Miyashiro faces four charges, including first-degree negligent homicide and driving without a license.
He’s accused of striking 16-year-old Sara Yara, in a marked crosswalk on Feb. 15 and then fleeing.
