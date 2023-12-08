HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man, 31, dead following crash on Maui’s Haleakala Highway

A 31-year-old man from Makawao is dead following a crash on Haleakala Highway on Friday...
A 31-year-old man from Makawao is dead following a crash on Haleakala Highway on Friday morning, Maui police said.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old man from Makawao is dead following a crash on Haleakala Highway on Friday morning, Maui police said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near Keahua Road.

According to police, the man was driving a pickup truck in the eastbound direction of the highway when he drifted off the roadway and crashed into a canal.

The driver was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

He has not been identified yet.

Police are investigating whether speed, alcohol and drugs were factors.

This is Maui County’s 16th traffic death this year, compared to 17 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Brown (left) and Hailey Dandurand (right)
After family’s emotional testimony, pair of killers in ‘heinous’ North Shore murder sentenced
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Marking 82 years since Pearl Harbor attack, Hawaii remembers ‘legacy of hope’ left behind
HPD still refuses to comment on whether Isala may have been driving intoxicated.
HPD corporal placed on restricted duty, had police powers removed after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who has been missing for three days near the Pali...
Hiker who was missing for 3 days found alive but injured near Pali Notches trail
William Vannasap was a high school senior when he was severely injured in a car crash caused...
GRAPHIC: Student severely injured in ‘promposal’ gone wrong files $1 million claim

Latest News

United Airlines helping Lahaina keiki
United Airlines turns Maui college into North Pole for Lahaina keiki
A North Shore homeowner accused of creating an illegal erosion barrier, after being warned...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 8, 2023)
Hawaii can’t seem to “shake it off” either, especially now that the singer has an interesting...
Taylor Swift's surprising connection to University of Hawaii football
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier