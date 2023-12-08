Man, 31, dead following crash on Maui’s Haleakala Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old man from Makawao is dead following a crash on Haleakala Highway on Friday morning, Maui police said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near Keahua Road.

According to police, the man was driving a pickup truck in the eastbound direction of the highway when he drifted off the roadway and crashed into a canal.

The driver was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

He has not been identified yet.

Police are investigating whether speed, alcohol and drugs were factors.

This is Maui County’s 16th traffic death this year, compared to 17 at the same time last year.

