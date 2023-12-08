HI Now Daily
Hokulea welcomed home to prepare for its next stop -- Maui

The Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea has returned home from its Moananuiakea voyage to prepare for a visit to fire-ravaged Lahaina.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hokulea returned to its home berth at Sand Island Thursday after completing the first legs of what was supposed to be a 42-month journey around the Pacific.

The Polynesian voyaging canoe is back because of the wildfires that destroyed Lahaina.

“Our values on the canoe is to care for each other and for love, aloha,” said Hokulea captain and navigator Mark Ellis, who led four legs of the voyage. “And so malama and aloha and our kuleana, and so that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Care, love and responsibility are what brought Hokulea back home. The canoe was on Moananuiakea, or a Voyage for Earth, which was planned as a 41,000 mile journey around the North Pacific.

Hokulea had started in May in Alaska, and was sailing down to British Columbia and Washington state when the fires tore through Lahaina.

“Obviously we have a very strong ohana in Lahaina and on Maui, and everyone was very, immediately, devastated and touched by what happened and we’re so happy that Hokulea can come home,” said Lehua Kalama, another captain and navigator who led three legs of the voyage.

The tragedy on Maui was one reason for the early return. The other, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society, was the strong El Nino conditions in the Pacific, which would have made sailing dangerous.

The crew decided to bring Hokulea safely back to Hawaii on a Matson container ship, and then had her towed back to Sand Island with her masts and sails removed.

While docked, the canoe will be cleaned and repaired, and then Moananuiakea will resume, but this time with a slight detour.

“She’ll make her way to Maui and to Lahaina, an then we’ll make our way around the state,” said Ellis. “And then from there we’ll go back into the Pacific and continue the voyage.”

“These wa’a (canoes) were always built for exploration. These wa’a were always built for the future, to see over the horizon,” said pwo navigator Bruce Blankenfeld, during Thursday’s welcoming ceremonies.

Hokulea’s sister canoe, Hikianalia, has already sailed to Maui with relief supplies. The plans call for Hokulea to sail to Maui early next year.

“Her being here, I hope, is something that can something to uplift our community, uplift our ohana in this time that everyone’s still trying to look for answers, looking for what happens next on the horizon,” said Kalama.

