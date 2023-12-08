Hiker who was missing for 3 days found alive but injured near Pali Notches trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker who has been missing for three days near the Pali Notches trail was found Thursday, officials said.

The 34-year-old man was found alive but injured roughly 1,000 feet below the trail, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD crews arrived at the Pali Lookout around 12:30 p.m. and searched the area by air.

The hiker was airlifted to a landing zone near the Nuuanu Reservoir.

Emergency Medical Services said he suffered multiple injuries.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

According to HFD, the hiker was reported missing on Monday.

