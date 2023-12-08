HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Experience a ‘Westside Wonderland’ as Kapolei City Lights kicks off this weekend

(Facebook: Kapolei City Lights)
(Facebook: Kapolei City Lights)(Facebook: Kapolei City Lights)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Missed the Honolulu City Lights parade? Don’t worry, Kapolei City Lights officially kicks off this weekend with a block party and parade, the city announced Thursday.

The community is invited to experience a “Westside Wonderland” this Saturday with lots of holiday festivities in store for families.

Kapolei Hale will feature decorations inspired by historic, cultural, and recreational aspects of Leeward communities, from Waipahu to Kaena Point, to showcase “pride in the westside.”

The night begins with a block party showcasing plenty of live music featuring an amazing lineup of local entertainers, over two dozen food trucks, and loads of local vendors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. near Kapolei Hale.

There will also be a Holiday Parade starting outside Kapolei High School on Fort Barrette Road at 6 p.m. and ending at Kealakapu Street.

Following the parade is the iconic tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the City says a variety of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place on Saturday, including:

Parking Prohibitions:

  • Uluohia Street from Haumea to Kama’aha (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
  • Eastside of Fort Barrette Road from Kapolei Parkway to Roosevelt Avenue (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
  • Ala Kahawai Street from Uluohia to Alohikea (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
  • Alohikea Street from Kamokila Boulevard to Kapolei Parkway (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Road Closures:

  • Fort Barrette Road from Kamaaha Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue
  • Kapolei Parkway from Kamokila Boulevard to Kunehi Street
  • Two-way traffic from Kunehi to Fort Barrette Rd. on mauka half of roadway
  • All of the streets in the immediate area around the block party including sections of: Uluohia, Ala Kahawai, Alohikea, and Kamaaha Ave.

The city says it will be holding a volunteer cleanup around Kapolei Hale following the block party and parade on Sunday.

For more details on the holiday event, click here.

Kapolei City Lights 2023
Kapolei City Lights 2023(HNN)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Brown (left) and Hailey Dandurand (right)
After family’s emotional testimony, pair of killers in ‘heinous’ North Shore murder sentenced
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Marking 82 years since Pearl Harbor attack, Hawaii remembers ‘legacy of hope’ left behind
William Vannasap was a high school senior when he was severely injured in a car crash caused...
GRAPHIC: Student severely injured in ‘promposal’ gone wrong files $1 million claim
Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who has been missing for three days near the Pali...
Hiker who was missing for 3 days found alive but injured near Pali Notches trail
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors

Latest News

Honolulu Marathon
Tens of thousands of runners gear up for 2023 Honolulu Marathon
Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who has been missing for three days near the Pali...
Hiker who was missing for 3 days found alive but injured near Pali Notches trail
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
North Shore homeowner facing hefty fine after creating illegal erosion barrier
Former Asst. Superintendent Randall Tanaka
School facilities executive departs after half-billion dollar in projects due to lapse