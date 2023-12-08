Experience a ‘Westside Wonderland’ as Kapolei City Lights kicks off this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Missed the Honolulu City Lights parade? Don’t worry, Kapolei City Lights officially kicks off this weekend with a block party and parade, the city announced Thursday.

The community is invited to experience a “Westside Wonderland” this Saturday with lots of holiday festivities in store for families.

Kapolei Hale will feature decorations inspired by historic, cultural, and recreational aspects of Leeward communities, from Waipahu to Kaena Point, to showcase “pride in the westside.”

The night begins with a block party showcasing plenty of live music featuring an amazing lineup of local entertainers, over two dozen food trucks, and loads of local vendors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. near Kapolei Hale.

There will also be a Holiday Parade starting outside Kapolei High School on Fort Barrette Road at 6 p.m. and ending at Kealakapu Street.

Following the parade is the iconic tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the City says a variety of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place on Saturday, including:

Parking Prohibitions:

Uluohia Street from Haumea to Kama’aha (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Eastside of Fort Barrette Road from Kapolei Parkway to Roosevelt Avenue (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Ala Kahawai Street from Uluohia to Alohikea (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Alohikea Street from Kamokila Boulevard to Kapolei Parkway (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Road Closures:

Fort Barrette Road from Kamaaha Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue

Kapolei Parkway from Kamokila Boulevard to Kunehi Street

Two-way traffic from Kunehi to Fort Barrette Rd. on mauka half of roadway

All of the streets in the immediate area around the block party including sections of: Uluohia, Ala Kahawai, Alohikea, and Kamaaha Ave.

The city says it will be holding a volunteer cleanup around Kapolei Hale following the block party and parade on Sunday.

For more details on the holiday event, click here.

Kapolei City Lights 2023 (HNN)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.