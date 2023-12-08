Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Planning is underway for the next edition of The Eddie 2023-2024 Big Wave Invitational Surf Contest, the Aikau family and Eddie Aikau Foundation announced Thursday.

The well-esteemed and highly anticipated surf contest is held in memory of legendary surfer Eddie Aikau.

The official holding period for this year is December 14 through March 12.

Waimea Bay will be hosting the opening ceremony of the “Eddie” on Friday.

Wave faces must consistently reach 40 feet for the contest to go. Last year was only the 10th time its run since beginning in 1984.

Earlier this January, North Shore lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence in front nearly 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay. He secured an overall score of 90.

The reigning champ is among this year’s 40 invited surfers and 23 alternates.

Invitees (40/34 men & 6 women):

Aaron Gold

Ben Wilkinson

Bianca Valentim

Billy Kemper

Eli Olson

Emily Erickson

Eric Haas

Ezekiel Lau

Felicity Palmateer

Francisco Porcella

Grant Twiggy Baker

Jack Robinson

Jake Maki

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Kai Lenny

Keali’i Mamala

Keito Matsuoka

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Kohl Christensen

Landon McNamara

Laura Enever

Lucas Chumbo Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makani Adric

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Matahi Drollet

Matt Bromley

Nathan Florence

Nic Lamb

Nic von Rupp

Paige Alms

Peter Mel

Ross Clarke-Jones

Seth Moniz

Torrey Meister

Tyler Larronde

Alternates (23/17 men & 6 women):

Aaron Abbey

Andrew Cotton

Annie Star Reickert

Barron Mamiya

Benjamin Sanchis

Cliff Kapono

Greg Long

Ha’a Aikau

Ian Walsh

Izzi Gomez

Jamie O’Brien

Joey Aloha Cadiz

Kahea Hart

Koa Smith

Mike Pietsch

Mikey O’Shaughnessy

Moana Jones Wong

Othmane Choufani

Raquel Heckert

Skylar Lickle

Taio Shipman

Tiare Lawrence

Tom Robert Lowe

Forever legends:

Andy Irons

Brock Little

Derek Ho

George Downing

Greg Noll

Jay Moriarity

Jose Angel

Mark Foo

Marvin Foster

Pat Curren

Peter Cole

Ricky Grigg

Sion Milosky

Todd Chesser

