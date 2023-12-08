HI Now Daily
Aikau family announces competitors for next ‘Eddie’ big wave surf contest

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:50 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Planning is underway for the next edition of The Eddie 2023-2024 Big Wave Invitational Surf Contest, the Aikau family and Eddie Aikau Foundation announced Thursday.

The well-esteemed and highly anticipated surf contest is held in memory of legendary surfer Eddie Aikau.

The official holding period for this year is December 14 through March 12.

Waimea Bay will be hosting the opening ceremony of the “Eddie” on Friday.

Wave faces must consistently reach 40 feet for the contest to go. Last year was only the 10th time its run since beginning in 1984.

Earlier this January, North Shore lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence in front nearly 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay. He secured an overall score of 90.

The reigning champ is among this year’s 40 invited surfers and 23 alternates.

Invitees (40/34 men & 6 women):

  • Aaron Gold
  • Ben Wilkinson
  • Bianca Valentim
  • Billy Kemper
  • Eli Olson
  • Emily Erickson
  • Eric Haas
  • Ezekiel Lau
  • Felicity Palmateer
  • Francisco Porcella
  • Grant Twiggy Baker
  • Jack Robinson
  • Jake Maki
  • Jamie Mitchell
  • John John Florence
  • Kai Lenny
  • Keali’i Mamala
  • Keito Matsuoka
  • Kelly Slater
  • Koa Rothman
  • Kohl Christensen
  • Landon McNamara
  • Laura Enever
  • Lucas Chumbo Chianca
  • Luke Shepardson
  • Makani Adric
  • Makuakai Rothman
  • Mark Healey
  • Mason Ho
  • Matahi Drollet
  • Matt Bromley
  • Nathan Florence
  • Nic Lamb
  • Nic von Rupp
  • Paige Alms
  • Peter Mel
  • Ross Clarke-Jones
  • Seth Moniz
  • Torrey Meister
  • Tyler Larronde

Alternates (23/17 men & 6 women):

  • Aaron Abbey
  • Andrew Cotton
  • Annie Star Reickert
  • Barron Mamiya
  • Benjamin Sanchis
  • Cliff Kapono
  • Greg Long
  • Ha’a Aikau
  • Ian Walsh
  • Izzi Gomez
  • Jamie O’Brien
  • Joey Aloha Cadiz
  • Kahea Hart
  • Koa Smith
  • Mike Pietsch
  • Mikey O’Shaughnessy
  • Moana Jones Wong
  • Othmane Choufani
  • Raquel Heckert
  • Skylar Lickle
  • Taio Shipman
  • Tiare Lawrence
  • Tom Robert Lowe

Forever legends:

  • Andy Irons
  • Brock Little
  • Derek Ho
  • George Downing
  • Greg Noll
  • Jay Moriarity
  • Jose Angel
  • Mark Foo
  • Marvin Foster
  • Pat Curren
  • Peter Cole
  • Ricky Grigg
  • Sion Milosky
  • Todd Chesser

This story may be updated.

