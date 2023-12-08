Adopt a Family: Father juggling school & work seeks extra joy for his family this holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Finding a good work-life balance can be tough for many people. It’s even harder when you’re far from your home country, living in a place where the cost of living is unbearable.

Boldbaatar Darichuluum is raising a beautiful family alongside his wife. Together, they’re bringing up four children with the youngest being just two months old.

They’re from Mongolia and have been living in Hawaii for five years now.

While English is his second language, Darichuluum is working to further his education as a student at BYU-Hawaii.

“It’s hard to manage but I believe it will be overcome, that challenge. That’s why I believe myself, ‘Aye you can do it.’ I just always told myself, ‘You can do it’. Sometimes my friend support me, ‘Everything okay? You guys good?’” he said.

After their most recent child was born, he says his wife started dealing with medical complications. While she focuses on healing, he steps up to take care of the baby, keep up with his studies, and earns whatever he can with his part-time job working at the school’s library.

But work limitations on his Visa are an added roadblock.

“Actually it’s not enough to provide for the family. The 19 hours, the part-time job, its not enough to buy the foods… and then we also struggle with the financials too because I’m also paying rent. That’s part of the challenge too,” he added.

After he graduates, Darichuluum anticipates moving his family back to Mongolia.

So he’s hoping to make their last Hawaii Christmas extra special.

Any toys or clothing for their children – who range in age from 10 years old to 2 months – would be appreciated. For his wife, makeup or skincare products.

He says he’s grateful to whoever out there is willing to lend a helping hand and says God will bless them in return.

If you’d like to adopt this family, you can call Helping Hands Hawaii at (808) 440-3800 or click here to view the Helping Hands Hawaii website.

