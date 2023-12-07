HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman who threw food at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job

Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker,...
Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker, received a sentence that includes working a fast food job for two months.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker received an unusual sentence.

In addition to a month in jail, Rosemary Hayne’s sentence includes working a fast food job for two months. The 39-year-old mother of four pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced last week in Parma.

The judge gave Hayne the choice of a 90-day jail sentence or a 30-day sentence with 60 days working fast food. She chose the lighter sentence and walking in her victim’s shoes.

The court needs to approve the job, and she’ll have to work 20 hours per week.

Hayne also got a $250 fine and two years of probation.

The judge says he’s never handed down a sentence like this before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
West Oahu families are meeting with lawmakers and law enforcers Tuesday night hoping to work...
From illegal game rooms to staffing concerns, HPD tries to calm fears over continued violence in West Oahu
Pipeline strikes again as one of the world’s top surfers is recovering in a hospital after...
Top-ranked pro surfer seriously injured in ‘gnarly’ North Shore wipeout
Elevator repairman critically injured after being pinned under private elevator
Elevator repairman critically injured after being pinned under private elevator

Latest News

Christmas came early this year for six-month-old Loliana and 50 other keiki at the 20th annual...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for dozens of keiki on Maui
The candidates are trying to chip away at former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in...
GOP presidential candidates battle it out in 4th debate
One claim has already been settled for $4.5 million; two other claims are pending.
City fires back against officers accused in near-fatal Makaha crash to avoid paying millions
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Fighting between Israel, Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population