UNLV student from Hawaii recounts terrifying moments during mass shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii native Kayla Oka is a junior at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and was among the thousands of students forced to shelter in place after being alerted to an active shooter on their campus on Wednesday morning.

Oka of Kaneohe was working in the building next to the one where today’s mass shooting took place.

She was getting ready for a work holiday party when she received an alert on her phone at 11:51am Las Vegas time.

“it basically said ‘University Police responding to a report of shots fire in Beam Hall, which is a building here on campus, evacuate to a safe area, Run, Hide and Fight,’” she said.

The 21-year-old said she didn’t know what that meant because she never received active shooter training.

“The adrenaline is going through your body. You’re just in complete shock. So I just I’m very grateful that my co workers like knew what to do. Everyone was staying calm,” she said.

Oka texted her parents and sisters to let them know she was okay. Calls and messages flooded in from loved ones. Mom Lisa said she tried to keep her calm even though she herself was worried sick.

“It’s finals week. Right?” Lisa Oka said. “What a time for it to happen, so much stress already for the kids. And then this happens,”

“The first thing I thought about was like, because my parents aren’t here and like, my family is all home. I just wanted them to know. even though I wasn’t responding quick enough that I was okay,” said Kayla Oka, recounting the terrifying moment.

“This is like the end, like the last time I saw them was Thanksgiving and some of my other family members even prior to Thanksgiving. And this is it for my college career, and all my dreams were slowly disintegrating.”

Oka continued to text with her family -- she and about 6 coworkers sheltered in place for more than 2 hours before police evacuated their building which was right next to where the shooting was.

“We had to have our hands up. And they were banging on all the office doors. And I was just like ‘This is not real life. I feel like I’m in a nightmare right now,’” she recounted.

Hawaii-based security experts say today’s shooting shows the importance of training on threat assessments and active shooter response.

“We can try and thwart that individual’s pathway to violence, right, we can intervene in a way that takes them off of that pathway to violence,” said Beverly Baligad, an attorney and threat assessment expert.

“They need to know how to react and how to respond when police show up, because there’s so many things that’s going on, that could be threats, can be perceived as threats by law enforcement, and therefore people can get hurt, right, hurt or even killed,” said Ed Howard, CEO/owner of Pax Bello Security Solutions Hawaii.

Both Baligad and Howard want Hawaii schools and businesses to do more to prepare for the worst case scenario in light of a disturbing rise in violence in public places.

Despite the terrifying ordeal -- Oka says she’s more determined than ever to ace her finals.

One professor, she said, messaged the class to tell them they still have a quiz tomorrow.

“I’m going to live in the moment I’m going to seize every moment I have with my family and friends to the fullest. Because tomorrow is like, never promised,” Oka said.

And coming home for the holidays will be even more special this year.

