UH quarterback Brayden Schager to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Schager confirmed multiple reports that came out Wednesday morning in a post on social media, confirming his intentions to hit the portal.

The junior will have one year remaining of NCAA eligibility.

Schager signed with the ‘Bows in 2021, serving as Chevan Cordeiro’s backup as a true freshman before he solidified himself as a starter for two seasons in Manoa.

The Texas native’s junior campaign was his best as a Rainbow Warrior. He threw for 3,542 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 63.2% completion percentage and played in all 13 games this past season.

The news comes one week after one college football insider reported that Schager had entered the portal, but was quickly shutdown by head coach Timmy Chang.

Schager is the second high-profile player to leave the program after kicker Matthew Shiply announced his intentions to enter the portal last week.

The news sending shockwaves through the UH fanbase.

“At first, it wasn’t very long ago where it seemed like there was a commitment to stay and throw Schager bombs in Manoa,” Spectrum Sports color commentator Rich Miano said. “So it was a little bit shocking, but in the world of college football today, anything is possible.”

The some of the fandom thinking back to the turmoil of the end of the 2021 season, but others say this is different.

“We knew that it was inevitable, people were losing their love for the game, you know, people were frustrated,” UH fan Shane Agno said. “So that was a little bit different, this time because of this whole NIL deal, it’s all about money.”

This move highlights the bigger conversation of what college football is turning into and what UH needs to do if they hope to compete in this new uncharted territory.

“I think what we’re going to figure out as fans, as broadcasters, people that care about this program is the more money we can raise, the better football players we’re going to attract,” Miano said. “You can’t count on any of these young men just out of loyalty.”

