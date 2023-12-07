Native Hawaiian blessing marks start of construction for affordable housing, tuition-free preschool on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Native Hawaiian blessing marked the beginning of construction for new affordable housing and a tuition-free preschool on Maui.

Heavy machinery began work this morning on Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia in Lahaina off Keawe Street.

Nonprofit Ikaka Ohana is building 200 apartments for families making 60% or less of the median income.

“I was talking with Jeff Bezos a couple of years ago, and he wanted to make sure that he made contributions to this community; we’re a Montessori-inspired school,” Mike George of Bezos Academy said.

“We offer children breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a take-home dinner to go with them.”

One of the community centers will house the tuition-free Bezos Academy preschool.

“I can’t think of anyone more needing affordable housing and childcare in West Maui right now,” Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said.

The school is projected to open in 2025.

Once the date is set, more information and applications will be posted at bezosacademy.org

Housing tenants are expected to move in by the end of next year. You can apply for housing here.

