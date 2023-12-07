It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for dozens of keiki on Maui

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tis the season to be jolly!

Like six-month-old Loliana who has the cutest smile.

Christmas came early this year for her and 50 other keiki at the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event benefitting children in foster care.

“It really is pretty fantastic,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. “And to see my men and women of this department, as well as some of the other departments that came out here, to be able to do this together as one, especially this year. I think it means more than people realize.”

Law enforcement officers from county, state and federal agencies made everyone’s spirits bright at Walmart in Kahului on Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus also joined in on the fun.

“If you look around, you’ll see a lot of guys in blue and green uniforms. These guys are donating their time to take care of the kids in our community. The least I could do is to come out and help them,” said Santa.

“I feel grateful that we’re able to come to Walmart and shop with a cop today,” said Justin Yap-Rosario, a senior boarder at Lahainaluna High School.

Justin and his three siblings are originally from Lahaina. They got a special shout out from Family Court Judge Adrianne Heely.

“Lahaina Strong! This family...amazing what they’ve been through. But they’re all together,” she said.

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center partnered with law enforcement agencies, the Kiwanis Club, and Walmart to give these kids who have endured so much some Christmas cheer this holiday season.

“What happens a lot with the foster youth is their first interaction with police sometimes it’s not healthy, and they don’t understand why, even though they need to be involved with maybe removing the children,” said Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director of the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui. “So, today is about bringing the police officers and those same children back together as a healing tool for those children.”

Each officer is given a $100 gift card to treat a child. But often times, the officers will pay for the gifts out of their own pockets. Leaving with not only full shopping carts, but even fuller hearts.

