Hiker rescue leads to unattended death investigation in Waimanalo

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker rescue attempt led to an unattended death investigation in Waimanalo Wednesday evening, said the Honolulu Fire Department.

Fire officials say they received a call a little after 5 p.m. for a possible missing hiker on the Ohana-Mahalo Trail in Waimanalo.

HFD officials say that it was reported that the missing hiker was found dead approximately 45 minutes into the trail by his friends who set out to look for him when he did not make contact after several hours.

Officials say rescue personnel with HFD’s Air 1 arrived at the hiker’s location, packaged the victim then transported him to the landing zone, where care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 7:12 p.m.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no reports of injuries.

This story may be updated.

