Hawaii surfers trade waves for Louis Vuitton catwalk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check out the Hawaii surfers Louis Vuitton enlisted to premiere their new fall lineup on a sand-covered runway.

Longboard champion and Waikiki’s own Kaniela Stewart rocked a green aloha shirt-blazer combo with matching shorts for the debut in Hong Kong last week.

Mahina Florence from Oahu’s North Shore strutted with a surfboard wearing what looks like a rash guard topped with a business jacket.

And Kauai’s Tahaki Papke wore a matching grey aloha shirt and shorts set with a bucket hat and travel bag.

Hip-hop icon Pharell created the collection; he says the collection is inspired by the idea of a businessman vacationing in Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.