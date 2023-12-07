HI Now Daily
Hawaii surfers trade waves for Louis Vuitton catwalk

Check out the Hawaii surfers Louis Vuitton enlisted to premiere their new fall lineup on a sand-covered runway.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check out the Hawaii surfers Louis Vuitton enlisted to premiere their new fall lineup on a sand-covered runway.

Longboard champion and Waikiki’s own Kaniela Stewart rocked a green aloha shirt-blazer combo with matching shorts for the debut in Hong Kong last week.

Mahina Florence from Oahu’s North Shore strutted with a surfboard wearing what looks like a rash guard topped with a business jacket.

And Kauai’s Tahaki Papke wore a matching grey aloha shirt and shorts set with a bucket hat and travel bag.

Hip-hop icon Pharell created the collection; he says the collection is inspired by the idea of a businessman vacationing in Hawaii.

