Hawaii ranks #4 for states most impacted by retail theft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD says commercial burglaries are down this year, but a new ranking puts Hawaii near the top of all states for shoplifting.

One of the most recent smash-and-grabs happened at Downing Hawaii surf shop on Waialae Avenue.

“They came in. They went to the cash register. Took some change. Took our sunglass cases and took hats and more sunglasses,” said Well-known water man and community leader Keone Downing, who owns the store. “They knew what they were after.”

His Waialae surf shop joins a list of targets across Oahu.

Hawaii is now getting national attention, with Forbes ranking the state fourth in the nation for states most impacted by retail theft.

“People, for some reason, can get away with it,” said Tina Yamaki with the Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

On Wednesday, the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association hosted a panel to address the issue.

“Our retailers call the police and make the reports. Prosecutors prosecute, but when it comes to the judicial system, because it’s a nonviolent crime, we are finding out the judges are saying the jails are overcrowded and kind of get them a slap in the wrist and let it go,” said Yamaki.

But the Waikiki Improvement District Association claims thefts are down thanks to the city’s safe and sound initiative.

“We have this thing called geographic restriction where a judge can say, hey, you are no longer allowed in Waikiki,” said Trevor Abarzua with the Association. “If the police see you again, you will have an increased charge on your record.”

HPD says commercial burglaries on Oahu are down about 10% compared to last year.

