HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii ranks #4 for states most impacted by retail theft

HPD says commercial burglaries are down this year, but a new ranking puts Hawaii near the top of all states for shoplifting.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:44 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD says commercial burglaries are down this year, but a new ranking puts Hawaii near the top of all states for shoplifting.

One of the most recent smash-and-grabs happened at Downing Hawaii surf shop on Waialae Avenue.

“They came in. They went to the cash register. Took some change. Took our sunglass cases and took hats and more sunglasses,” said Well-known water man and community leader Keone Downing, who owns the store. “They knew what they were after.”

His Waialae surf shop joins a list of targets across Oahu.

Hawaii is now getting national attention, with Forbes ranking the state fourth in the nation for states most impacted by retail theft.

“People, for some reason, can get away with it,” said Tina Yamaki with the Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

On Wednesday, the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association hosted a panel to address the issue.

“Our retailers call the police and make the reports. Prosecutors prosecute, but when it comes to the judicial system, because it’s a nonviolent crime, we are finding out the judges are saying the jails are overcrowded and kind of get them a slap in the wrist and let it go,” said Yamaki.

But the Waikiki Improvement District Association claims thefts are down thanks to the city’s safe and sound initiative.

“We have this thing called geographic restriction where a judge can say, hey, you are no longer allowed in Waikiki,” said Trevor Abarzua with the Association. “If the police see you again, you will have an increased charge on your record.”

HPD says commercial burglaries on Oahu are down about 10% compared to last year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
West Oahu families are meeting with lawmakers and law enforcers Tuesday night hoping to work...
From illegal game rooms to staffing concerns, HPD tries to calm fears over continued violence in West Oahu
Pipeline strikes again as one of the world’s top surfers is recovering in a hospital after...
Top-ranked pro surfer seriously injured in ‘gnarly’ North Shore wipeout
Elevator repairman critically injured after being pinned under private elevator
Elevator repairman critically injured after being pinned under private elevator

Latest News

City files motion to dismiss remaining civil lawsuits connected to near fatal police crash in...
Despite previous settlement, city tries to deny liability in near-fatal crash involving 4 officers
Stephen Brown (left) and Hailey Dandurand (right)
After family’s emotional testimony, pair of killers in ‘heinous’ North Shore murder sentenced
Christmas came early this year for six-month-old Loliana and 50 other keiki at the 20th annual...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for dozens of keiki on Maui
HPD says commercial burglaries are down this year, but a new ranking puts Hawaii near the top...
Hawaii ranks #4 for states most impacted by retail theft