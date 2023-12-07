First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers today as weak front approaches state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the area of high pressure tracks eastward today, a cold front will approach from the northwest and cause the winds to veer more southeasterly.

The southeasterly flow will allow showers to focus across the southeastern districts of the Big Island. Model guidance shows the front will stall and weaken near the western end of the state from late Friday into Saturday.

This has the potential to increase showers across Kauai and possibly Oahu throughout this period, though the most recent deterministic models keep the front near or just north of Kauai.

Highest confidence for increased clouds and showers is still for the island of Kauai at this time, but will continue to monitor latest guidance as the event nears and details become more clear.

The front is expected to diminish by Sunday.

WAVES: An overlapping medium-period North (360-010 deg) swell arrived last night, keeping surf heights elevated through Friday. Yet another NW (320 deg) swell will arrive late tomorrow. This one will boost surf heights again through the weekend and potentially reach advisory level for north and west facing shores as it peaks on Saturday.

East facing shores will be rough and choppy through Thursday; small surf will continue along south facing shores.

