First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers today as weak front approaches state

Thursday's forecast
Thursday's forecast(HNN)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:44 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the area of high pressure tracks eastward today, a cold front will approach from the northwest and cause the winds to veer more southeasterly.

The southeasterly flow will allow showers to focus across the southeastern districts of the Big Island. Model guidance shows the front will stall and weaken near the western end of the state from late Friday into Saturday.

This has the potential to increase showers across Kauai and possibly Oahu throughout this period, though the most recent deterministic models keep the front near or just north of Kauai.

Highest confidence for increased clouds and showers is still for the island of Kauai at this time, but will continue to monitor latest guidance as the event nears and details become more clear.

The front is expected to diminish by Sunday.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

WAVES: An overlapping medium-period North (360-010 deg) swell arrived last night, keeping surf heights elevated through Friday. Yet another NW (320 deg) swell will arrive late tomorrow. This one will boost surf heights again through the weekend and potentially reach advisory level for north and west facing shores as it peaks on Saturday.

East facing shores will be rough and choppy through Thursday; small surf will continue along south facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

