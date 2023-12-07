Deadline approaching for SBA wildfire loan assistance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are only a few days left for homeowners and businesses impacted by the Maui wildfires to apply for assistance from the Small Business Administration.

Monday, Dec. 11, is the deadline to apply for the SBA loans if your home or business suffered physical damage in the disaster.

Homeowners are eligible for loans of up to $500,000, $100,000 for renters, and businesses can apply for up to $2 million in assistance.

All are at low interest rates and payments can be deferred up to a year, especially with so many facing a lengthy rebuild.

“It might be up to three years, so that’s why we are working with them to accommodate if you are not ready to receive those funds,” said Barbara Nitis, who works with the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

“You don’t have to worry about the repayment until that date of that first disbursement.”

Over the last four months, the SBA has distributed $260 million to victims, which has already surpassed aid given following Typhoon Mawar in Guam.

Those interested in applying must first register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and they will then be directed to the SBA.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.