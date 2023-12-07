Both defendants in grisly North Shore murder sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 6 years after the brutal North Shore murder of teacher and mother Telma Boinville, her family finally learned the sentence for her two killers Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand.

Both Brown and Dandurand were sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murder.

Brown received a life term with parole and 50 additional years for kidnapping and burglary charges. But Dandurand received two life terms with parole to be served consecutively, plus 50 years for the other charges.

Brown and Dandurand blamed each other for the beating and slashing death of Boinville, but they faced Judge Rowena Somerville together on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the notorious killing.

“This is one of the most heinous cases to occur in Hawaii,” Judge Somerville said. “Ms. Boinville was brutally killed when she happened upon the defendants at her place of work. The defendants could have left the premises, but instead chose to beat her with multiple objects — knives, a machete, and even a meat tenderizer.”

During the sentencing hearing, Boinville’s husband, Kevin Emery, and his siblings gave powerful impact statements. They pleaded for the maximum sentence possible and complained about the six years it took to get to this day.

“They want to now ask for parole for a second chance at life. Is this a joke?,” Emery said. “I want to ask for a second chance to be a husband, can I ask for a second chance for my wife to be a mother to her daughter? Can I ask for a second chance for Makana to have the comfort of her mother?”

He added, “The state has been making us relive this over and over and over again to a point where I demand justice. Enough is enough already. Can we have a chance to heal? I beg you, your honor.”

Neither defendant spoke in court, though Brown’s adopted parents said he was an active Christian despite being abused in foster care.

Their attorneys argued that a Supreme Court ruling rejected the possibility of longer terms. But the judge said the facts of the crime and their behavior demanded the longest possible sentence.

Dandurand was convicted of second-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary among other charges.

Back in August, a jury unanimously agreed the 26-year-old should face life in prison, but with the possibility of parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Dandurand’s then-boyfriend Brown was also found guilty of murder, kidnapping, and burglary in the crime. Last month, a judge vacated a jury’s recommendation that Brown receive a life sentence without parole for the 2017 murder. The sentencing change followed a Hawaii Supreme Court opinion on misleading jury instructions.

Wednesday’s sentencing ends a painful chapter for Boinville’s family and the North Shore community where she was beloved.

Her family did not want to speak to the media, but State Prosecutor Scott Bell said the outcome was expected.

“Nothing will make them whole,” Bell said. “If there’s anything that can be taken from this is that the system worked and that the court imposed a judgment today that reflects community concerns of deterrents, public safety and punishment.”

