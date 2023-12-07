HI Now Daily
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Virginia teen

Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines.
Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines.(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who they believe was abducted, WDBJ reports.

Police say 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines is believed to be an extreme danger after an abduction that happened at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. An Amber Alert has been issued for the teen, who was last seen at her cousin’s house on Shore Main Drive in Bloxom.

The teenager is Hispanic with brown hair and black eyes, according to police. She is 5′4″ and weighs 160 pounds. She was wearing a red jacket with purple sweatpants.

She is believed to have been abducted by Yantza Agular, a Hispanic woman whose age and further description police do not know. Agular was last reported seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say the two may be traveling south, possibly to North Carolina, in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade, with North Carolina plate JFC-5143.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

