HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feat while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Stephen Brown (left) and Hailey Dandurand (right)
After family’s emotional testimony, pair of killers in ‘heinous’ North Shore murder sentenced
West Oahu families are meeting with lawmakers and law enforcers Tuesday night hoping to work...
From illegal game rooms to staffing concerns, HPD tries to calm fears over continued violence in West Oahu
Hilo police detective charged with perjury, tampering with a government record
Hilo police detective charged with perjury, tampering with a government record
Elevator repairman critically injured after being pinned under private elevator
Elevator repairman critically injured after being pinned under private elevator

Latest News

A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant...
UAW says over 1,000 workers at VW plant in Tennessee have signed cards seeking union representation
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of...
Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert asserts there’s no evidence of accounting fraud