HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

4.4-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

4.4-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
4.4-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island Monday evening.

The earthquake, which struck around 5:16 p.m. was located in the summit region of Kilauea volcano at a depth of 14 miles.

96 residents across Hawaii Island reported feeling the temblor.

Officials confirmed the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

No damage to buildings or infrastructure has been reported.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
Pipeline strikes again as one of the world’s top surfers is recovering in a hospital after...
Top-ranked pro surfer seriously injured in ‘gnarly’ North Shore wipeout
West Oahu families are meeting with lawmakers and law enforcers Tuesday night hoping to work...
From illegal game rooms to staffing concerns, HPD tries to calm fears over continued violence in West Oahu
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
Experts: Alaska buyout of Hawaiian Air was best possible outcome but questions remain
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Homeowners are eligible for loans of up to $500,000, $100,000 for renters, and businesses can...
Deadline approaching for SBA wildfire loan assistance
Hawaiian Electric seeks federal trial amid fire lawsuit controversy
Hawaiian Electric seeks federal trial amid dozens of Maui wildfire lawsuits
Hilo police detective charged with perjury, tampering with a government record
Hilo police detective charged with perjury, tampering with a government record
Schager confirmed multiple reports that came out Wednesday morning in a post on social media,...
UH quarterback Brayden Schager to enter NCAA Transfer Portal