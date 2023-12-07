4.4-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island Monday evening.
The earthquake, which struck around 5:16 p.m. was located in the summit region of Kilauea volcano at a depth of 14 miles.
96 residents across Hawaii Island reported feeling the temblor.
Officials confirmed the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.
No damage to buildings or infrastructure has been reported.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.