4.4-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island Monday evening.

The earthquake, which struck around 5:16 p.m. was located in the summit region of Kilauea volcano at a depth of 14 miles.

96 residents across Hawaii Island reported feeling the temblor.

Officials confirmed the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

No damage to buildings or infrastructure has been reported.

