Thousands of runners gear up for 2023 Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 2023 Honolulu Marathon begins.

Over 26,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at the fourth-largest marathon in the U.S.

The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday at 5 a.m. on Ala Moana Boulevard with fireworks to light up the sky.

Online registration for 2023 is now closed; however, you can still sign up in person for any of the three race distances at the Honolulu Marathon Expo.

Beginning on Thursday, runners have to pick up their own race bibs at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Marathon officials said no one else can pickup your race bib for you and it can’t be done the day of the race. Participants should have received an email this week with their bib number and they will need to bring that with them when they come down to the convention center.

Here are the full hours for the expo:

Thursday, Dec. 7, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 – 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Major closures will be in effect beginning 12:30 a.m. on Sunday until athletes have completed the section of the course. Roadways will be progressively opened as the athletes clear each area.

The marathon route runs westbound along Ala Moana Boulevard, goes through downtown Honolulu, past Iolani Palace and the Christmas lights, through Waikiki and climbs up and around Diamond Head, before heading out through Kahala and out to Hawaii Kai.

Turning back after Hawaii Kai toward Kahala and Honolulu, the course passes Diamond Head again on the ocean side before finishing in Kapiolani Park.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and prepare for traffic detours.

According to the organizers, special traffic control will be in effect at the following locations:

Downtown

Kakaako

Ala Moana

Waikiki

Diamond Head

Kahala

Aina Haina

Niu Valley

East Honolulu area

Organizers added that tow-away zones are in effect from midnight until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Some bus routes will be canceled and/or detoured.

For more details on bus routes, click here.

For more information on traffic and detours, click here.

HNN is gearing up for extended live coverage of the 2023 Honolulu Marathon.

Coverage starts this Sunday at 6 a.m. on K-5, on our website, and on all our digital platforms.

