HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:35 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour has been so popular, it helped boost local economies and spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pipeline strikes again as one of the world’s top surfers is recovering in a hospital after...
Top-ranked pro surfer seriously injured in ‘gnarly’ North Shore wipeout
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
Experts: Alaska buyout of Hawaiian Air was best possible outcome but questions remain
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Iam Tongi announced Friday that he will be joined by a couple of special guests as opening...
Iam Tongi announces special guests for upcoming Blaisdell concert

Latest News

File image.
7 people displaced following 2-story house fire in Ewa Beach
Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer.
‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer